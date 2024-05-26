Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Sells $71,344.80 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $71,344.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,732.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

10x Genomics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $22.59 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.78.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXG. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,446,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,949,000 after acquiring an additional 693,422 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,786,000 after purchasing an additional 565,059 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,041,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,150,000 after buying an additional 1,047,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,903,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,270,000 after buying an additional 354,921 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Get Our Latest Report on 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.