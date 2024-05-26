Insider Buying: OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Purchases $127,000.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $127,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,232,222 shares in the company, valued at $268,264,921.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 163,997 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $211,556.13.

On Monday, March 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $445,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 600,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $558,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.81. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.99 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 300.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 3,874,519 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter worth about $1,125,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in OPKO Health by 107.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,253,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 648,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in OPKO Health by 7.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,549,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 405,106 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,419,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 327,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health



OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

