Insider Buying: Battery Age Minerals Ltd (ASX:BM8) Insider Purchases A$27,999.72 in Stock

Battery Age Minerals Ltd (ASX:BM8 – Get Free Report) insider David Pevcic purchased 199,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$27,999.72 ($18,666.48).

David Pevcic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, David Pevcic acquired 290,834 shares of Battery Age Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$34,027.58 ($22,685.05).

Battery Age Minerals Stock Performance

About Battery Age Minerals

Battery Age Minerals Ltd operates as a battery mineral company. The company primarily explores for lithium, copper, germanium, and zinc minerals. It focuses on the Falcon Lake Lithium and Jessie Lake Project located in Ontario, Canada. In addition, the company holds interest in Tidili Copper Project located in Morocco; and Bleiberg Project comprising of 116 claims located in Salzburg, Southern Austria.

