Insider Buying: Battery Age Minerals Ltd (ASX:BM8) Insider Purchases A$27,999.72 in Stock

Battery Age Minerals Ltd (ASX:BM8 – Get Free Report) insider David Pevcic purchased 199,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$27,999.72 ($18,666.48).
David Pevcic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 16th, David Pevcic acquired 290,834 shares of Battery Age Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$34,027.58 ($22,685.05).
Battery Age Minerals Stock Performance
About Battery Age Minerals
