Hudson Value Partners LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Hudson Value Partners LLC reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD remained flat at $28.21 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,719,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503,887. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

