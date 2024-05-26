Hudson Value Partners LLC Sells 2,945 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hudson Value Partners LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.64. 8,176,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,707,337. The company has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens increased their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

