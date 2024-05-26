Hudson Value Partners LLC Sells 262 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hudson Value Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:DE traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $374.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,758. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $399.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.92.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

