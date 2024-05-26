Hudson Value Partners LLC Sells 23 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTM. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 40.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,512,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter worth approximately $776,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 67.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WTM traded up $11.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,730.13. 7,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1,319.05 and a 1-year high of $1,899.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,773.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,652.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

Insider Activity at White Mountains Insurance Group

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,275,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

