Hudson Value Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.06. 2,203,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,406. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $204.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.71. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

