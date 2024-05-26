Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Hudson Value Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,472,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,438,000 after buying an additional 243,444 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,687,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,894,000 after purchasing an additional 435,377 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,871,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,603,000 after purchasing an additional 56,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,860,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,190,000 after buying an additional 199,780 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,574,300 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,913. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.85. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

