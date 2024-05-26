Hudson Value Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,550 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in DexCom by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,722.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,641 shares of company stock worth $25,217,707 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.37. 2,275,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,182. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.17, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.43. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

