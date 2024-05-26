Hudson Value Partners LLC Boosts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 745.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in Schlumberger by 52.7% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.2 %

SLB traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.24. 6,800,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,633,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.72.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,428 shares of company stock worth $7,613,612 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

