Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised Héroux-Devtek from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.
