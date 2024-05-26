Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised Héroux-Devtek from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Price Performance

About Héroux-Devtek

Shares of TSE:HRX opened at C$23.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.60, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$777.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62. Héroux-Devtek has a one year low of C$13.09 and a one year high of C$23.98.

(Get Free Report)

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.