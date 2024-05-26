Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $250.39

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.39 and traded as low as $234.60. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at $235.47, with a volume of 36,858 shares traded.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.93 and its 200 day moving average is $230.22.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $2.3239 dividend. This is an increase from Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.