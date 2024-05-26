Hedera Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $3.81 billion and approximately $33.07 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00053730 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011437 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00017661 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00012288 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007585 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,749,981,467 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,749,981,467.334755 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10761726 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 268 active market(s) with $34,500,927.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

