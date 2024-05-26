Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.80 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 26th. Hedera has a market cap of $3.80 billion and $33.94 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00053540 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00017565 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00012189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007564 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,749,981,467 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,749,981,467.334755 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10761726 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 268 active market(s) with $34,500,927.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

