Head to Head Survey: Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Bancorp has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bancorp and First Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp $621.60 million 2.76 $192.30 million $3.68 8.93 First Bancorp $78.12 million 3.49 $29.52 million $2.48 9.88

Profitability

Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp. Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Bancorp and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 31.40% 26.32% 2.70% First Bancorp 18.41% 11.68% 0.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bancorp and First Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.16%. Given Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bancorp is more favorable than First Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of First Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bancorp beats First Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides securities-backed lines of credit and insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit; investor advisor financing; lease financing for commercial and government vehicle fleets, including trucks and other special purpose vehicles; commercial real estate bridge loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, it offers bill and other payment services; debit and prepaid card issuing services; card and bill payment, and automated clearing house processing services; and internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, time, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising commercial real estate owner occupied, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property such as retail space, offices, industrial buildings, hotels, educational facilities, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans; commercial construction to finance construction in a mix of owner- and nonowner occupied commercial real estate properties; and commercial and industrial loans, including revolving and term loan for financing working capital and/or capital investment. In addition, it offers commercial multifamily loans; residential real estate term and residential real estate construction loans; loans to municipalities in Maine for capitalized expenditures, construction projects, or tax anticipation notes; home equity revolving and term loans; and personal lines of credit and amortizing loans for various purposes, such as autos, recreational vehicles, debt consolidation, personal expenses, or overdraft protection. Further, the company offers private banking, financial planning, investment management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations and municipalities; and brokerage, annuity, and various insurance products, as well as payment processing services. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Penobscot, Hancock, and Washington counties in the Mid-Coast, Eastern, and Down East regions of Maine. The company was formerly known as First National Lincoln Corporation and changed its name to The First Bancorp, Inc. in April 2008. The First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Damariscotta, Maine.

