HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases 9,571 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.8% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 122,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Team Hewins LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 26,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,506,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 58,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,356,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,712,340. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $134.40 and a one year high of $205.88. The company has a market capitalization of $576.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

