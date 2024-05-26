HCR Wealth Advisors Makes New $274,000 Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $39.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,467,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,244. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.86. The company has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

