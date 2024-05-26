HCR Wealth Advisors Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,216,000 after buying an additional 229,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,845 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,814,000 after purchasing an additional 138,408 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,048,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,206,000 after purchasing an additional 682,586 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.59. 1,672,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,482. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $87.98.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.