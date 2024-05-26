HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 174.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.53. Cabaletta Bio has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $527.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.52.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 110.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,422,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,276,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,832,000 after buying an additional 144,291 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after buying an additional 870,567 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,774,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,004,000 after buying an additional 403,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 612,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 84,633 shares in the last quarter.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

