Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Holdings Raised by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.19% of Hawkins worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawkins during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HWKN traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.46. The company had a trading volume of 64,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,253. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.60. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.76. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $89.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HWKN. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

