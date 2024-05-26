Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HL. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,148 ($14.59) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,035 ($13.15) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.80) to GBX 825 ($10.49) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,210 ($15.38) to GBX 1,250 ($15.89) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 959 ($12.19).

LON:HL opened at GBX 1,090 ($13.85) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 783.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 756.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.27. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 676.40 ($8.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,151 ($14.63). The firm has a market cap of £5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,579.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.56.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Darren Pope acquired 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.48) per share, for a total transaction of £29,832.54 ($37,916.29). In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Darren Pope acquired 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.48) per share, for a total transaction of £29,832.54 ($37,916.29). Also, insider Alison Platt bought 18,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 748 ($9.51) per share, with a total value of £139,846.08 ($177,740.32). Corporate insiders own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

