Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 2.5% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $962,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 13.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,354 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 754,009 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $79,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 45.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 286,461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $30,342,000 after acquiring an additional 89,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,173,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,077. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $98.77 and a one year high of $132.77. The company has a market capitalization of $337.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.31 and a 200 day moving average of $115.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

