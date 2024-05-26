Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nestlé by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Nestlé by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 37,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,743. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $99.04 and a 52 week high of $125.41.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

