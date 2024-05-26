Glassman Wealth Services Sells 54 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,263 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Barclays decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MCD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,382,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,503. The company has a market capitalization of $186.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.37. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.