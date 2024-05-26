Glassman Wealth Services Sells 257 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ES. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock remained flat at $57.53 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,058,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $74.81.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

