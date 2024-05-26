Glassman Wealth Services Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,036,000 after acquiring an additional 44,569 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $74.62. 233,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,282. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.28. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

