Glassman Wealth Services Has $30.95 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,058,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,904 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 4.4% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Glassman Wealth Services owned about 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $30,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $77,170,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,203,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,732,000 after purchasing an additional 578,488 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 132.5% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 27,872 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.95. 1,124,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,831. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.88. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

