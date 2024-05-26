Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 293 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in NIKE were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 134.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE NKE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.75. 6,937,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,322,999. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.16 and its 200-day moving average is $101.88. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

