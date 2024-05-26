General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Director Sells $157,558.11 in Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. sold 6,397 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $157,558.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

General American Investors Price Performance

NYSE GAM opened at $48.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.27. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a one year low of $39.12 and a one year high of $49.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General American Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Stolper Co increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 5,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Featured Articles

