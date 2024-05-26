Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $149.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.15.

GNRC opened at $148.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.49. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total value of $675,311.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,853.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total value of $675,311.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,853.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,502 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 47.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Redwood Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 130,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Generac by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Generac by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

