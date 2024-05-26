FY2027 EPS Estimates for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Lowered by Leerink Partnrs

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cytokinetics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.20. The consensus estimate for Cytokinetics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.73) per share.

CYTK has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.47.

Cytokinetics Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $48.30 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $110.25. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.74.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. The firm’s revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $2,202,726.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,389,015.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $681,671.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $2,202,726.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,389,015.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,319,540. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,800,000 after purchasing an additional 273,565 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $67,414,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 789,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,955,000 after buying an additional 33,257 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,277,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,299,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

