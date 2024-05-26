Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Price Target Raised to $1.80

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.80 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fury Gold Mines Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FURY opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Fury Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.59. The company has a market cap of $67.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fury Gold Mines stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited ( NYSEAMERICAN:FURY Free Report ) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,991,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,015 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.05% of Fury Gold Mines worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Eau Claire property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020.

