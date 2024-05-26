Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) PT Lowered to $28.00

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FTRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baird R W upgraded Fortrea from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fortrea from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Fortrea Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FTRE stock opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Fortrea has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $41.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average is $34.07.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fortrea will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fortrea

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

