Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Sells 15,224 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,224 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,045,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,729 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,311,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,222,000 after acquiring an additional 410,848 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,347,000 after buying an additional 836,192 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,438,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,506,000 after buying an additional 174,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,270,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,709,000 after buying an additional 272,766 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.20. 5,688,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,937,193. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average is $41.25. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.