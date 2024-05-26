First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FM. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.25.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$18.10 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$9.31 and a one year high of C$39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.90. The stock has a market cap of C$15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. Analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

