Financial Survey: Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) and First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) and First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Webster Financial has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Horizon has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of First Horizon shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Webster Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of First Horizon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Horizon pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Webster Financial pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Horizon pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Webster Financial and First Horizon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webster Financial $3.94 billion 1.93 $867.84 million $4.88 9.08 First Horizon $5.03 billion 1.72 $897.00 million $1.43 11.06

First Horizon has higher revenue and earnings than Webster Financial. Webster Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Horizon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Webster Financial and First Horizon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Webster Financial 0 2 11 0 2.85 First Horizon 0 4 8 1 2.77

Webster Financial currently has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.58%. First Horizon has a consensus target price of $16.36, indicating a potential upside of 3.46%. Given Webster Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than First Horizon.

Profitability

This table compares Webster Financial and First Horizon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webster Financial 21.09% 12.55% 1.38% First Horizon 16.07% 8.96% 0.92%

Summary

Webster Financial beats First Horizon on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; sponsor and specialty financing services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as treasury management services comprising derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services. This segment also provides commercial services, such as accounts receivable factoring and trade financing, payroll funding, and business process outsourcing. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and commuter benefit services that are distributed directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants, and financial advisors. The Consumer Banking segment provides consumer deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines, secured and unsecured loans, and credit cards to consumers; and small business banking products, such as credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The company offers online and mobile banking services. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. The company also accepts deposits; provides underwriting services for bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities by financial subsidiaries; sells loans and derivatives; financial planning; and offers investment and financial advisory services. In addition, it offers mortgage banking; loan syndications; brokerage services; commercial and business banking for business enterprises, consumer banking, and private client and wealth management services; capital markets, professional commercial real estate, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, franchise and equipment finance, tax credit finance, energy and healthcare finance, asset management, and corporate and correspondent banking services. Further, the company provides transaction processing services including check clearing services and remittance processing, credit cards, investment, and sale of mutual fund and retail insurances, as well as trust, fiduciary, and agency services. First Horizon Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

