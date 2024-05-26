Evotec’s (EVO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Evotec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of EVO opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Evotec has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evotec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evotec during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Evotec by 643.1% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 69,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of Evotec in the fourth quarter worth $53,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

