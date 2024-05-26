Everscale Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $273,845.75 (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. Everscale has a total market cap of $117.54 million and $273,845.75 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everscale coin can now be bought for $0.0597 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Everscale has traded 23% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Everscale

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,112,540,471 coins and its circulating supply is 1,967,447,638 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

