Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) CEO Purchases $78,687.80 in Stock

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Stabell purchased 14,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $78,687.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,812.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jason Stabell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Jason Stabell acquired 6,300 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $33,768.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Jason Stabell acquired 18,500 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $97,125.00.

Epsilon Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ EPSN opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $119.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.38. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $6.35.

Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Epsilon Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 19.5% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the third quarter worth about $154,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 47.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the third quarter worth about $361,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

