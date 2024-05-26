Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ET. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ET traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.44. 12,152,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,147,900. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

