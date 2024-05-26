Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of GBP 0.22-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP 195-197 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.61 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAVA. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.10 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Endava Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $30.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.11. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $81.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $221.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.59 million. Endava had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Endava will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

