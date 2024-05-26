Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CAO Sells $401,250.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $135.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $144.53.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.