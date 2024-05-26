Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CAO Sells $401,250.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:EA opened at $135.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $144.53.
Electronic Arts Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.
Several research firms recently weighed in on EA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.
Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.
