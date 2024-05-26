Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Director Buys $254,700.00 in Stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) Director William F. Doyle purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $254,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,083.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 1.8 %

ELAN stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.29. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

