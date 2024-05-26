Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Lowered to $297.00 at Citigroup

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $311.00 to $297.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $238.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.63. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $145.03 and a 12-month high of $276.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The company had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,116,000 after purchasing an additional 730,454 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 22.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,763,000 after buying an additional 203,862 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 957,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,284,000 after acquiring an additional 63,636 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Eagle Materials by 5.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 919,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,932,000 after acquiring an additional 47,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

