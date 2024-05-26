Eagle Global Advisors LLC Takes $299,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,518,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,518,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $300.99. 2,048,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,473. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $285.18 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $321.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

