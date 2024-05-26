Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases 3,161 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.69. 7,106,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,043,511. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average is $48.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.