Eagle Global Advisors LLC Acquires 176 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 108,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 558,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68,146 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Down 0.5 %

ZTS stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.07. 1,893,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,235. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.62. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.