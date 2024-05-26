e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.77.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 3.6 %

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

NYSE ELF opened at $191.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $88.47 and a 12 month high of $221.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.42 and its 200 day moving average is $160.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 86.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total value of $1,111,088.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,175 shares in the company, valued at $37,108,100.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total value of $1,111,088.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,175 shares in the company, valued at $37,108,100.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $2,157,285.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,237 shares in the company, valued at $14,875,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,307,124. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.