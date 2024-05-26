e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Lowered to $220.00 at Bank of America

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ELF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.77.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $191.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.83. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $88.47 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.42 and a 200-day moving average of $160.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 86.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 74,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $12,388,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,609,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,307,124. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,351,000 after purchasing an additional 79,701 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,744,000 after buying an additional 126,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,497,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,493,000 after buying an additional 198,235 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,427,000 after buying an additional 523,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

